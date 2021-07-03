Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 21,632 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 487,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

