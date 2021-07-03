Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 9,838 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.79. 1,566,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.11. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

