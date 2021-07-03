Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,209 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 125,195 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $31,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,191 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 6,750,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,062. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

