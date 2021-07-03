Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

TJX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 3,058,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,857,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

