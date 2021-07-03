Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down C$1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$29.00 and a 52 week high of C$62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

