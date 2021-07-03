Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CNI stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

