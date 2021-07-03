Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 863,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 194,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,264. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

