Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Cantel Medical worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cantel Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.