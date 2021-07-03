Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $37,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $157.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

