Carbon Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $100,618.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00139603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.93 or 0.99495124 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,197,263 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

