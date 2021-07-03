Cardano (ADA) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004033 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00055153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001058 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00262907 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00037351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

