Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 79,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 207,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.28.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

