Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.
In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CSII opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.85.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
