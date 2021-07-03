Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

