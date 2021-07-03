Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.69

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.69 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.79). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 7,261 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £128.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Peter Page purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

