Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock worth $399,052,775 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $312.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of -152.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.58. Carvana has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

