Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carvana were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.71, for a total transaction of $13,235,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,446,458 shares of company stock worth $399,052,775. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $312.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.58. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.89 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

