Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.30. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 176,063 shares trading hands.

CAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

