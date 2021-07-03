CashBet Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $18.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00742773 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

