Caspian Price Reaches $0.0201 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $6,576.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

