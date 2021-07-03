Castweet (CTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $214,589.51

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Castweet has a total market cap of $214,589.51 and $16,369.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castweet has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

