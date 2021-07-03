Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 264,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

