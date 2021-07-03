C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 252.85 ($3.30). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 635,798 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital downgraded C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded C&C Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £779.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.92.

In other news, insider David Forde bought 48,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £118,306.32 ($154,567.96). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $11,867,158.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

