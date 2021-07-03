Ccore (CCO) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Ccore has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $24,354.32 and $99.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

