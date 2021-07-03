Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 212,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

