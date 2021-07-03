Celo (CELO) Price Tops $3.50 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00010145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $932.09 million and approximately $79.33 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00134104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00170878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,521.04 or 0.99940481 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

