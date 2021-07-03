Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $920,593.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.85 million and approximately $920,593.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,687,841 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

