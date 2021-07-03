Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Update

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,665. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

