Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.88 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

