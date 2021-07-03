Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 30.6% in June

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 247,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,054. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

