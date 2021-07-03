Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Century Aluminum worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,054,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

