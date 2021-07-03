Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.