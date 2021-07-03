CertiK Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003413 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $53.68 million and $42.54 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00141033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00170041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,836.26 or 1.00432253 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,911,884 coins and its circulating supply is 45,334,617 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars.

