Chainswap (TOKEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139,335.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainswap has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $139,335.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018189 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 716.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00746679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (TOKEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,885,494 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.