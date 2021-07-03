ChainX (PCX) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and approximately $640,689.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00009433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00136657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,705.40 or 0.99903551 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,702,675 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

