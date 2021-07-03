Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTHR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 139,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.