ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $67,651.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.14 or 0.99895187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008004 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

