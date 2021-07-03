Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.16. Check-Cap shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 4,981,363 shares traded.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

