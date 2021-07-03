ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 2,263,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.