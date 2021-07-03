Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,027.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

