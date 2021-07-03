Chimpion Hits Market Capitalization of $79.46 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00007242 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $79.46 million and $565,491.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018026 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 704.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00740759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.