China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.59. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 58,741 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

