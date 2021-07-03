Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.76.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

