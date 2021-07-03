Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 159,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

NYSE CB opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.