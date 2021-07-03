CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 13,704 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.