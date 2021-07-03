CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,224 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $102.87 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.66.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

