CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in DocuSign by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.16, a P/E/G ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

