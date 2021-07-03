CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CDW by 82.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.