CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.45 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

