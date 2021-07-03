CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MET opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

