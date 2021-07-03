CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,869 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

JCI stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

